(RILEY COUNTY)- Julie Gibbs with the Riley County Health Department joined the 27 News Morning show today to speak about the dangers of fentanyl, and what they are doing in Riley County to educate people about the problem.

According to the CDC, “fentanyl is involved in more deaths of Americans under 50 than any other cause of death, including heart disease, cancer and all other accidents.”

The Riley County Health Department recognizes that not only is this an issue nationwide, but also right here in Northeast Kansas.

“That’s why our prevention methods are so much needed,” Gibbs said.

She said awareness first starts at home between parents and their children.

“We are really working hard to make students aware, and to make parents and caregivers aware, of the problem,” Gibbs said. “Not only that, but really opening the communication between parents and their children to let them know that they care, and that one pill can kill.”

As a way to get that conversation started, this upcoming Tuesday, the Health Department is hosting a free screening of the documentary “The First Day: A Focus on the Beginning” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 at the AMC Theaters in Manhattan.

Chris Herren is a former NBA basketball player turned advocate and speaker to adolescents and adults about the importance of healthy living and his personal struggles with recovery and addiction. If you’re interested in watching the trailer, click here.

“It’s a very short film, but it is very impactful,” Gibbs said.

For more information on the event, you can visit the Riley County Health Department’s webpage by clicking here.