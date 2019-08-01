Riley County Schools eyeing $15 million bond

RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County School District is hoping voters will approve a $15 million bond to address maintenance issues at the district’s two schools. The bond would direct more than $7 million to the district’s grade school and more than $4 million to Riley County High School.

District leaders are hoping the third time’s a charm with this bond issue. Voters have rejected the last two bond issues the district has attempted in 2013 and 2016.

Riley County Schools Superintendent Cliff Williams says the district has surveyed voters this time to get a better sense of what they want. He says this bond issue is more scaled back then previous bonds and focuses mainly on maintenance and safety issues including:

HVAC and roof repairs in both the grade school and high school

Security and safety upgrades at both schools

Installing ADA compliant restrooms and entries

Removing portable classroom buildings and remodeling/adding space to the grade school

If the voters pass the measure in November it would include a raise in property taxes:

$218.50 annually or $18.21 per month for home valued at $100,000

$475 annually $35.58 per month for commercial business property valued at $100,000

$503.42 annually or $41.95 per month for 160 acres of irrigated land

$88.46 annually or $7.37 per month for 160 acres of grass land

The district is still waiting for approval from the Kansas Board of Education. If approved, the bond will be placed on the November ballot.