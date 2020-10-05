Riley County searching for suspects after multiple vehicles stolen from Manhattan car dealership

MANHATTAN, Kan (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is searching for suspects after they stole three vehicles from Robbins Chrysler Dodge Jeep Fiat, 3100 Anderson Ave., north of Seth Child Boulevard in Manhattan.

The suspects stole a blue 2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack, a blue 2020 Dodge Challenger Scat Pack and a black 2020 Dodge Challenger Scat Pack.

Information provided to KSNT News by RCPD reported the three vehicles together have an estimated value of $145,205.

There are no known suspects at this time, anyone with information should contact RCPD or the Manhattan Area Crime Stoppers at (785) 538-7777 or toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).