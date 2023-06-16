MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Officials are investigating a number of drug-related overdose deaths in Riley County.

The Riley County Police Department (RCPD) have reported eight suspected fentanyl-related overdose deaths since the beginning of 2023, according to a press release.

Law enforcement states a majority of these overdose deaths are being found in people ages 18-24. RCPD said in a press release they are continuing to see counterfeit Oxycodone pills, referred to as “dirty 30s” in a majority of the overdoses they are recording, and other drug-related crimes in Riley County.

Officials say fentanyl is also commonly hidden in counterfeit pills appearing as Xanax, Percocet or Adderall. It has also been found in cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and heroin.

“Our community is not immune to this national crisis,” Director Brian Peete said. “Please remember the only safe medications are ones prescribed by a trusted medical professional and dispensed by a licensed pharmacist. Criminal drug networks mass-produce fake pills and falsely market them as legit prescription pills.”

Law enforcement say their goal to identify, apprehend and prosecute any distributor and/or distribution network still remains, even though previous arrests have been made.

“We want to emphasize an individual who overdoses is not a suspect in our investigations,” Investigations Captain Erin Freidline said. “Those responsible for trafficking this deadly drug will be held accountable for their actions and punished to the fullest extent.”

If you have any information about the distribution of fentanyl you can submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777 or contact RCPD at (785) 537-2112 and ask to speak with the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).