MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Families looking to prepare their little ones to start school this fall can now enroll in the 8th annual Camp Kindergarten in Manhattan.

The sessions offer activities that kids will learn in school like literacy, art, sensory activities, recess, playtime and snack time, according to Riley County spokeswoman, Vivienne Leyva. These experiences will allow the children to learn and follow routines, plus typical classroom behavior.

(Photo Courtesy: Riley County Health Department)

“Kids make significant improvements in sound identification and rhyming skills and get used to the routines and tasks of school,” said Chelsea Manwarren, Raising Riley Community Outreach Coordinator. “Getting to experience a classroom setting for a short period helps kids build confidence and overcome fears.”

The Riley County Health Department and USD 383 will host the free camp at Lee Elementary School in Manhattan from June 5 to June 30, 2023, but the deadline to apply is April 30th. A total of 48 children will participate in Camp Kindergarten, according to Riley County. Families who are low-income, at-risk, teen parents, or children who have not attended any form of pre-school will have priority in the selection process.

Kids starting kindergarten this fall are eligible for the summer camp, according to Riley County. The camp is four weeks long, and children will attend either morning or afternoon sessions with licensed elementary teachers from USD 383.

Families can apply online at this link in either English or Spanish, or call the health department at 785-776-4779 ext. 7663.