Rising Tuttle Creek water levels threaten flooding

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The recent rains have caused the water levels in Tuttle Creek Lake and the Kansas River to rise again, reopening the Emergency Operations Center in Manhattan and causing an increase in water releases.

The center opened so officials from Riley and Pottawatomie Counties can watch the situation more closely.

While no advisories have been issued at this time, officials recommend residents stay aware of the weather conditions and have a plan in place to evacuate.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve gone through this,” said Pat Collins, Riley County Emergency Manager. “In 1993 the lake came up and went down three times before the flood. Right now we’re working with the US Army Corps of Engineers to track information prepare people for the possibility of flooding. We’re not out of the woods and people need to stay alert and aware.”

The Kansas River is expected to reach 18 feet by the end of today, which is considered a minor flood stage.

If it does reach this level or higher, a water release from Tuttle Creek Dam of 20,000 cubic feet per second could cause flooding in some neighborhoods.

Water is currently being released at 8,000 cubic feet per second and is expected to be increased to 16,000 cubic feet on Friday.

The Riley County Public Works Department plans to close boat ramps at Rocky Ford Park and Fairmont on Friday morning to help ensure safety.

For more information, please visit the City of Manhattan website here.