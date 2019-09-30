ROAD CLOSURE: Bluemont Avenue lane near Aggieville closing for a year starting Monday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – One lane of Bluemont Avenue will be closed for a year starting on Monday. The outer east bound lane of Bluemont will be closed from Manhattan Avenue to 12th Street. This is expected to last until October 2020.

The closure is to allow safe and easy access to a construction site for a new Courtyard by Marriott in the 1200 block of Bluemont.

“There’s just not the physical space at the site to do that without occupying that lane,” said Deputy City Manager Jason Hilgers. “Those trailers will be able to pull up in that lane. They’ll have a crane. They’ll unload.”

Hilgers says he knows this is a busy part of Bluemont, but he says he is sure that traffic will adjust once the cones go up. He says traffic will start being pushed to one lane at Triangle Park.

Drivers will still have access to Starbucks and Coco Bolos while the lane is closed. Brad Cox, one of the part owners of Coco Bolos, says they have already felt the effects of this project.

“We’ve had our main parking lot closed here for about three months now where the actual hotel is going to be built,” said Cox. “That’s affected us but it seems like you know as time goes by people acclimate.”

Cox says he knows the lane closure is going to be an issue, but he’s confident that what they offer is unique enough that people will deal with the hassle.