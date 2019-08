TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Part of California Ave. will be closed Wednesday evening due to road work.

Beginning at 8:00 p.m., the section of California Ave. from 21st St. to 29th St. will be closed while Micro Surfacing occurs.

Crews hope to be done by Thursday around 8:00 a.m., so only the evening traffic will be affected.

