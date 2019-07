TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An overlay project is set to begin on 17th street on Friday morning at 7:00 a.m. and will go for the next month.

Crews will begin on 17th st. at Fairlawn and work their way East to MacVicar where they will then work back to Fairlawn along 17th St.

The road work is estimated to take four to six weeks to complete and during this time traffic will be shifted to the center turn lane.