Roads reopen after car fire in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Roads in East Topeka are back open after a car fire shut down traffic Monday afternoon.

Topeka Fire Department responded to a call of a van on fire around 4:15 p.m. at 10th and Chandler St.

Fire officials said that the driver of the van smelled smoke as he was driving and got out of his vehicle. After he got out, it caught on fire.

The driver did not receive any injuries.

The area of 10th and Chandler St. to 10th and Branner St. was blocked off for almost an hour while firefighters put out the fire.