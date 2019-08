TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka teen is recovering after he was hit by a large rock that was thrown through the window of his home on Monday.

Shortly after 11:00 a.m. this morning, Topeka Police responded to a home at 13th and SE Indiana on a report of a possible aggravated battery and criminal damage.

A neighbor told KSNT News that the boy was sleeping when a brick-like object entered the room he was in.

The family refused transport by ambulance but took him to the hospital in their own car.