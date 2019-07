TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A rollover crash on 10th and Wanamaker Rd. sent one man to the hospital Friday afternoon.

Topeka Police and Topeka Fire Departments responded to a call of a rollover accident just before 4:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found a car on its roof in a ditch just east of the intersection.

The driver was sent to the hospital with injuries but is reported to be in stable condition.