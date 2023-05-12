ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) — Rose Hill police say their Flock cameras led to the capture of a Georgia murder suspect.

On May 1, the camera reportedly caught the license plate of a 52-year-old man suspected of a November 2022 homicide in Columbus, Georgia. It had tracked the vehicle coming in and out of Rose Hill regularly.

According to our sister station WRBL, Columbus Police obtained a murder arrest warrant for the man on May 4. Rose Hill police say US Marshals arrested the man Thursday as he was driving to work in an undisclosed nearby community.

WRBL reports that the homicide happened on Nov. 17, 2022. Emergency personnel were called around 1:33 p.m., officers were dispatched to an apartment complex after receiving a report of a “sick or injured person.”

Inside they found 50-year-old Kerry Binns, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The man has been booked into the Sedgwick County Jail while awaiting extradition back to Georgia.