MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – The Lady Dawgs are celebrating.

Rossville softball beat Santa Fe Trail 2-0 in the state championship game at Twin Oaks Complex in Manhattan. The Lady Dawgs also beat Southeast of Saline, 6-4, in the semifinals and Columbus, 19-7, in the quarterfinals.

The Lady Dawgs finish the year 20-4 overall.