Rough weather halted bloom of Lawrence sunflowers

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – What should be a field of blooming sunflowers is anything but at a popular Lawrence farm.

The owners of Grinter’s Sunflower Farm said the weather ruined this year’s sunflowers.

The couple wrote on Facebook saying the “100 plus days we saw back in July baked the ground, creating a hard crust.”

The sunflowers apparently couldn’t break through and were practically cooked underground.

The Grinters said they planted more seeds yesterday and that you might be able to catch a few sunflowers by Labor Day.

They are hoping for a more successful bloom in the first week of October.