Safe Streets celebrates another successful National Night Out

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – People around the community are celebrating another successful year of National Night Out.

Topeka Fire Chief Craig Duke and members of the Topeka Police Department helped recognize all the efforts of the community as Safe Streets wrapped up this year’s festivities.

The different neighborhoods reflected on the best activities, like water slides and a competition to see who could make a watermelon explode the fastest with rubber bands. The Hi-Crest neighborhood association gave away bicycles this year.

“If they’re not involved I encourage them to get involved,” Dawn Downing, president of the Ward Mead neighborhood association said. “Or go to an NIA event and see how they can have one in their own neighborhood because really you get to know your neighbors.”

Safe Streets National Night Out Program Coordinator Judy Wilson says she feels grateful that the event has garnered so many participants, putting their chapter of Safe Streets on the map nationally.

“Last year we were sixth in the nation and that’s for populations 100,000 to 300,000, so we thought, there are a lot of large cities ahead of us,” Wilson said. “So we felt really fortunate to be number six.”