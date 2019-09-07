Safe streets teams up with TPD to warn of underage drinking

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County teens report that alcohol is easy to get, and Safe Streets wants to change that.

The workers at Safe Streets spent Saturday handing out stickers at liquor stores reminding people not to give alcohol to teens, or anyone under 21.

Just having a party with underage drinking can land you a $1,000 fine.

“Teens are really getting alcohol from within a home environment so the purpose of this is to go into the alcohol stores and work with the liquor stores to say please don’t be selling or supplying alcohol for minors,” said Safe Streets Education and Communication Specialist Michaela Butterworth.

Maria Flores is part of the Topeka explorers program. She said she wants to be a police officer to make Topeka safer for her younger sisters.

“To be honest I’ve been seeing my friends getting involved with bad influences and I really want to change that hopefully with the younger people,” said Flores.

Topeka police officers tagged along with the teens to show them how much trouble they can get in for drinking under-aged. Teens in Shawnee County took a survey and almost half said they drank alcohol at a friend’s house.

“So the hope from this is to kind of show our youth how to stay on the right path and to show others how to stay on the right path the difference between what is right and what is wrong,” said Officer Janet Ramirez.

Ramirez said she hasn’t seen underage drinking be a huge problem in Topeka so she hopes to keep kids aware so it doesn’t become one.