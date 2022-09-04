MCPHERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Salina man was killed during a vehicle and motorcycle crash east of Lindsborg on Saturday.

A Harley Davidson Motorcycle driven by Bryan Hernandez, 53, of Salina, was going west on K-4 at 15th Avenue, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. A Mercury Sable was driving east and made a left turn in front of the motorcycle. The car was hit on the right passenger side and the motorcycle overturned.

Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, a 19-year-old Wichita woman, and another passenger, 19, of Wichita, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The two other passengers did not sustain injuries.