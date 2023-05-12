SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Salina Police have identified a man’s dead body found near a wooded area on the city’s north side.

Jason Hilary Patrick Latham (Courtesy Salina Police Department)

A passerby found 40-year-old Jason Hilary Patrick Latham’s body late Monday morning in the 1900 block of N. 5th Street. Police say he had been dead for several days. An autopsy has been completed, and they are waiting on a toxicology report.

His death is still under investigation, and police are asking for the public’s help retracing Latham’s last steps before his death. They ask if you remember seeing Latham or know more information, like where he has been staying, associating with, or who he may have come into contact with after April 18, to contact Detective Aaron Carswell or Sgt. Kyle Tonniges at 785-826-7210.