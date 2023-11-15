TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Salvation Army of Topeka is kicking off its Red Kettle season this Saturday.

The kickoff event will be held at 5 p.m. at Washburn University’s White Hall.

Salvation Army Major Tom McDowell said this year they need more bellringers. McDowell said that as of 2021 there was a drastic reduction by at least 50% in volunteer bellringers due to COVID. He said there was a significant drop in volunteers in 2020 also.

“We’re trying to rebuild,” McDowell said. “Trying to get people to consider people to do a 2-hour shift.”

He said besides bellringers, the Salvation Army counts on the generosity that people show each year in mail-in, kettle and online donations. To donate to the Salvation Army online, click here.

If you'd like to register to be a bellringer click here.