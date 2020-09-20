Salvation Army prepares for holiday season

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- The Salvation Army is preparing for the upcoming holiday season, but things are going to look different this year.

Volunteers are sanitizing the popular donation kettles that sit outside of grocery stores. The kettles will be sanitized in between each donation. The volunteers are also being told to follow store guidelines. This will include things like social distancing and wearing disposable gloves, even under winter gloves. The organization has also planned for if the state is on a lock down during that time period.

“We’re looking at virtual kettles,” Shelley Robinson said, the Salvation Army development director. “We’ll have QR codes this year and NFC codes. So we’re trying to prepare for the worst but hoping for the best.”

The holiday meal will also look different. The meal will be served ‘take out’ style and only ten people will be allowed in at a time to get their food.