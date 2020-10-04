‘Save Our Children’ concert hopes to end youth violence

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka community came together on Saturday in East Topeka to host a concert with a message.

The concert had singers, dancers, and other performances for the community. The organizer of the event, Curtis Pitts, said the message behind the event was to help prevent violence among kids in Topeka by planning a fun event.

“We have got to create open spaces so that we can lower the tension,” Pitts said. “People are concerned all over the city and they want to see us slow down on the violence. The police department’s really working on it, the sheriff’s department, everyone’s working on it. So we want to do our part as a community to make sure that we’re lowering crime, and stopping the violence within our city.”

Pitts hopes the event brings the city together, with people coming from all different neighborhoods.

Pitts is already planning other events to hold for weekends to come.