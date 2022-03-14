TOPEKA (KSNT) – Another “wrong number” text scam is reaching those in the Topeka area. Even members of the news team at KSNT have been targeted.

You may have seen it on social media, or received the text yourself. These scams may have different messages, but their end goal is usually the same: to take your money or personal information.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says a lot of the scams they’ve seen recently pretend to be family members who need immediate help. Here’s what officials say you should do when you receive one of those types of scam messages:

“Reach out to your loved ones that you know and ask if their child really does need help… not necessarily going with those text messages or emails or phone calls right away,” Shawnee County Sheriff Public Relations Deputy Abigail Christian said. “They’re trying to get you to act quickly, to not think about what you’re doing and to just send money their way.”

Additionally, for every suspicious text or email you receive, deputies recommend you block the number, delete the text message and do not respond. That helps just in case the end goal of those scammers is different than usual.