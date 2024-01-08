Editor’s Note: USD 437 will not be closed today. This article has been updated to reflect the change.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A winter storm will hit northeast Kansas with expectations of 3-6 inches of snow. Area schools are preparing by closing on Monday.

The following schools will be closed due to weather:

USD 111 – Doniphan West

Doniphan SCHOOLS

Closed Today

USD 113 – Prarie Hills

Sabetha SCHOOLS

Closed Today

USD 114 – Riverside

Doniphan SCHOOLS

Closed Today

USD 115 – Nemaha Central Schools

Nemaha SCHOOLS

Closed Today

USD 223 – Barnes Hanover Linn

Washington SCHOOLS

Closed Today

USD 224 – Clifton-Clyde

Clay SCHOOLS

Closed Today

USD 320 – Wamego

Pottawatomie SCHOOLS

Closed Today

USD 322 – Onaga-Havensville-Wheaton

Pottawatomie SCHOOLS

Closed Today

USD 323 – Rock Creek

Pottawatomie SCHOOLS

Closed Today

USD 333 – Concordia

Cloud SCHOOLS

Closed Today

USD 335 – Jackson Heights

Jackson SCHOOLS

Closed Today

USD 336 – Holton

Jackson SCHOOLS

Closed Today

USD 337 – Royal Valley

Jackson SCHOOLS

Closed Today

USD 338 – Valley Falls

Jefferson SCHOOLS

Closed Today

USD 339 – Jefferson Co. North

Jefferson SCHOOLS

Closed Today

USD 340 – Jefferson West

Jefferson SCHOOLS

Closed Today

USD 341 – Oskaloosa Public Schools

Jefferson SCHOOLS

Closed Today

USD 342 – McLouth

Jefferson SCHOOLS

Closed Today

USD 343 – Perry Lecompton

Jefferson SCHOOLS

Closed Today

USD 364 – Marysville

Marshall SCHOOLS

Closed Today

USD 377 – Atchison County Comm. Schools

Atchison SCHOOLS

Closed Today

USD 380 – Vermillion

Vermillion SCHOOLS

Closed Today

USD 384 – Blue Valley

Riley SCHOOLS

Closed today

USD 415 – Hiawatha

Brown SCHOOLS

Closed Today

USD 430 – South Brown County Schools

Brown SCHOOLS

Closed Today

USD 498 – Valley Heights

Marshall SCHOOLS

Closed Today

Cloud County Community College – Concordia Campus

Cloud SCHOOLS

Closed Today

Cloud County Community College – Geary County Campus

Geary SCHOOLS

Closed Today

Kansas State University

Riley SCHOOLS

Closing at 3:00 PM

Trinity Lutheran School

Atchison SCHOOLS

Closed Today

Kickapoo Nation School

Powhattan SCHOOLS

Closed Today

Other closings will be added to the article as they become available.