Editor’s Note: USD 437 will not be closed today. This article has been updated to reflect the change.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A winter storm will hit northeast Kansas with expectations of 3-6 inches of snow. Area schools are preparing by closing on Monday.
The following schools will be closed due to weather:
USD 111 – Doniphan West
Doniphan SCHOOLS
Closed Today
USD 113 – Prarie Hills
Sabetha SCHOOLS
Closed Today
USD 114 – Riverside
Doniphan SCHOOLS
Closed Today
USD 115 – Nemaha Central Schools
Nemaha SCHOOLS
Closed Today
USD 223 – Barnes Hanover Linn
Washington SCHOOLS
Closed Today
USD 224 – Clifton-Clyde
Clay SCHOOLS
Closed Today
USD 320 – Wamego
Pottawatomie SCHOOLS
Closed Today
USD 322 – Onaga-Havensville-Wheaton
Pottawatomie SCHOOLS
Closed Today
USD 323 – Rock Creek
Pottawatomie SCHOOLS
Closed Today
USD 333 – Concordia
Cloud SCHOOLS
Closed Today
USD 335 – Jackson Heights
Jackson SCHOOLS
Closed Today
USD 336 – Holton
Jackson SCHOOLS
Closed Today
USD 337 – Royal Valley
Jackson SCHOOLS
Closed Today
USD 338 – Valley Falls
Jefferson SCHOOLS
Closed Today
USD 339 – Jefferson Co. North
Jefferson SCHOOLS
Closed Today
USD 340 – Jefferson West
Jefferson SCHOOLS
Closed Today
USD 341 – Oskaloosa Public Schools
Jefferson SCHOOLS
Closed Today
USD 342 – McLouth
Jefferson SCHOOLS
Closed Today
USD 343 – Perry Lecompton
Jefferson SCHOOLS
Closed Today
USD 364 – Marysville
Marshall SCHOOLS
Closed Today
USD 377 – Atchison County Comm. Schools
Atchison SCHOOLS
Closed Today
USD 380 – Vermillion
Vermillion SCHOOLS
Closed Today
USD 384 – Blue Valley
Riley SCHOOLS
Closed today
USD 415 – Hiawatha
Brown SCHOOLS
Closed Today
USD 430 – South Brown County Schools
Brown SCHOOLS
Closed Today
USD 498 – Valley Heights
Marshall SCHOOLS
Closed Today
Cloud County Community College – Concordia Campus
Cloud SCHOOLS
Closed Today
Cloud County Community College – Geary County Campus
Geary SCHOOLS
Closed Today
Kansas State University
Riley SCHOOLS
Closing at 3:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran School
Atchison SCHOOLS
Closed Today
Kickapoo Nation School
Powhattan SCHOOLS
Closed Today
Other closings will be added to the article as they become available. Additional closings can be found by clicking here. For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app.