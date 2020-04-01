Scott City man arrested after threatening 11-year-old girl with coronavirus

SCOTT CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Scott City Police Department arrested a man after he threatened an 11-year-old girl with coronavirus and coughed in her face.

It happened Tuesday evening around 8:30 p.m. at the Dollar General store.

Scott City Police Chief David Post said officers arrested 31-year-old Chance Archie Seamans about two hours later. He was booked into the Scott County Jail on suspicion of terrorism and criminal threat.

The chief said no further information will be released at this time.