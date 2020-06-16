Seaman baseball recognizes senior class

TOPEKA, Kan. – Seaman High baseball had won back-to-back 5A state titles entering the 2020 season and the program expected to compete for the three-peat. As we all know, coronavirus robbed every spring athlete of a chance to compete for a championship in college and high school, but it didn’t stop the Vikings from sending off their seniors right.

Monday night, they gathered at their field to suit up one more time. They had their seniors – Hunter Hesseltine, Griffin Stuewe, Brayden Vawter, Kolby Dougan, and Conneo Bramhall – run out on the field one more time and walk through the giant Viking on the infield with their parents just like it was senior day.

“It’s nice to get back out here and see everyone and doing as much as we can to make it feel like we had a season we hang out outside of baseball almost every single day so i see them all the time but just being able to suit up again and kind of wrap it up, it feels good,” said two-time City pitcher of the year Hesseltine.

Four of the five players will suit up for junior college in Kansas next year, so the ride isn’t over, but it is for head coach and nine-time state champion Steve Bushnell.

This was his final season as the skipper of the Vikings before transitioning into the athletic director role, and although it is bitter sweet to leave the diamond with unfinished business, he says he won’t be far away.