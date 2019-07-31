Seaman preparing classrooms, buses for new students

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Seaman School District is preparing for kids to go back to school in two weeks. The district held “walk-in” enrollment at Seaman Middle School on Tuesday. This gives new and returning families the chance to get any questions answered before school starts.

A number of departments had booths at enrollment, including transportation. Transportation Director Ronna Blocker says the district has been working on the bus routes since school let out in May; however, she says one student can change everything.

“We’ve got some country routes, we’re talking dirt roads. Sometimes we never travel them, then all of a sudden somebody moves in one of those houses and we’ve got a whole new route we have to build because of that,” said Blocker.

Blocker says the district offers busing to all students regardless of where they live in the district. “Walk-in” enrollment gives parents a chance to change addresses or add stops like day care providers. August 5 is the last day to get students signed up for busing for the first day of school.

Teachers have also been waiting patiently for the school year to start. Karen Lee is a 7th grade math teacher at Seaman Middle School. She says she’s excited to get students back in the classroom.

“We want it to be the best for them because they are looking forward to this year. Who is their teacher going to be? Who are their classmates going to be? It’s going to be awesome,” said Lee.

Lee spent part of the summer taking enrichment courses the district provides and decorating her classroom. She says she wants the classroom to be inviting and welcoming for her new students.

Kindergarten students through 10th grade starts on August 14. Junior and Seniors start on August 15 and the first day of preschool is August 20th. Online enrollment is open. Click here for more information.