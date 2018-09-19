Second teen dies after Atchison creek crash
ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) - The second of two teens trapped inside a car that landed upside down in an Atchison creek on Sunday has died. Sixteen-year-old Regan Moger, of Houston, Texas, died Tuesday at the University of Kansas Hospital, where she was flown after the wreck. Moger was a passenger in the car driven by 16-year-old Zachary Armontrout, of Rushville, Missouri, who died Monday. Three other students in the car escaped serious injury when the vehicle went into Independence Creek.
