TOPEKA (FOX 43 AM LIVE)- Staci Ogle with the NOTO Arts and Entertainment District joined the Fox 43 AM Live show to speak about the second to last Summer Concert Series!

The concert is featuring Project 11, a two-piece band that experiments with jazz music through the use of keys, vocals, bass and guitar. Prior to their performance, Washburn-Rural High School student Luke Sheibmeir is opening for the band on the keyboard.

The event is happening on Aug. 18 from 6-9 p.m. at Redbud Park.

For more details on the summer concert series, you can click here for more.