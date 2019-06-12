Semi sideswipes Kansas school bus

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) - No one was hurt when a semi sideswiped a school bus with two adults and 13 students south of Salina.

The accident happened at around 2 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 135, about a mile south of the Mentor Road Exit in Saline County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2008 Blue Bird School Bus transporting students from McPherson USD 418, and a 1998 Peterbilt Semi were both headed south. As the school bus was passing the semi, the semi swerved into it and sideswiped the bus.

The patrol says no one in either vehicle was seriously hurt.