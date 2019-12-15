Semi-truck crash causes significant delays while blocking off part of highway in Topeka

Around 1:00 Sunday afternoon there were reports of a jackknifed semi-truck off of I-70 and Urish Rd.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office dispatch said this caused traffic to be re-directed and blocked off between I-470 and westbound I-70.

There was also another accident on I-70 near milepost 316 in Riley County. Troopers said 5 vehicles, including 3 semis were involved.

Traffic is being re-directed at K-99 toward Wamego because of that crash.

We will keep you updated when the areas are back open.