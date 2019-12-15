Closings and Delays
Semi-truck crash closes I-70 westbound near Manhattan for hours; leaving hundreds of cars stranded

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers have been working several crashes on I-70 near Manhattan.

Late Sunday morning several crashes, including semi-trucks being jackknifed across the road near mile-markers 316 and 317 created significant back ups.

I-70 from K-99 west to Manhattan remains closed.

Traffic was being diverted onto K-99 to Highway 24 through Manhattan.

As of 5:15 Sunday afternoon, KHP said troopers were still working to clear the semi-trucks to get traffic moving again.

KSNT News has heard from several people who know drivers in the back up who said they have been stranded for hours.

