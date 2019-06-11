Semi-truck crashes while carrying 40,000 pounds of bees

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) - Swarms of bees saw their chance for escape when a semi-truck carrying them crashed on Monday.

The truck carrying an estimated 40,000 pounds of bees took a hard turn and tipped in Bozeman Montana, thankfully two people who were in the vehicle at the time were not injured.

The truck was traveling from California to North Dakota to drop off the bees in their new home.

A local beekeeper told CNN affiliate KBZK, 40,000 pounds of bees is equal to around 133 million bees.

Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Pat McLaughlin told CNN that with such a large quantity of bees, there is always a chance people will be stung, but there was no immediate risk to public safety.