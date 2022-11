TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents there is a semi-truck on fire at 65th Street and S.W. University Boulevard.

Both lanes of S.W. University Drive was temporarily closed.

The fire was confined to the brakes on the truck, according to Shawnee County Dispatch.

The sheriff’s office responded to the fire. The call came into the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center at 10:09 a.m. The sheriff’s office said the scene was clear by 11:31 a.m.