Semitrailer carrying cattle overturns in Kansas City, leads to more crashes

RIVERSIDE, Mo. — Northbound I-29 is shut down at southbound 635 after a semitrailer carrying cattle overturned.

The incident happened around 1 a.m.

Police said the driver was heading north on I-29 into the 635 interchange when the crash happened.

Officials said nearly 40 head of cattle broke free into the southbound lanes when the semitrailer crashed.

Most of the head of cattle have been captured, but officers on the scene said they were calling in backup to capture the ones still on the run.

Police said there was at least one crash involving a car and one of the loose head of cattle. Another driver crashed into a police cruiser. No one was hurt.

A second semitrailer hit one of the loose head of cattle, and that cause that semitrailer to leak diesel.

Southbound I-29 was shut down at 64th Street, but that reopened just before 6:30 a.m.