Sen. Jerry Moran talks U.S. Postal Service changes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced he will suspend all changes to mail service until after the election to avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail.

DeJoy’s decision follows accusations the Trump administration was intentionally trying to undermine an expected surge in main-in voting and after thousands of people have complained of slow mail delivery including life-saving prescriptions.

Senator Jerry Moran joined KSNT News Wednesday to dive deeper into the postal crisis. You can watch the full interview above.