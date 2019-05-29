Sen. Roberts, Gov. Kelly ask Trump for 7 more counties to receive tornado, flood aid

After multiple tornadoes tore through towns in NE Kansas Tuesday evening, Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Senator Pat Roberts asked President Donald Trump to add seven more counties to the state disaster proclamation.

Following the severe storms and tornadoes that left widespread destruction in Douglas and Leavenworth Counties Tuesday evening, Roberts wrote a letter to Trump asking that he expedite Gov. Kelly’s request.

The addition of these counties would allow the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide assistance to the state and local agencies in the Kansas counties that were affected by the recent destructive tornadoes, storms, and flooding.

With the addition of these seven counties, it would bring the total number in the state disaster proclamation to 56, covering over half of the state.

In the letter, Sen. Roberts said, “I ask that you please expedite the Governor’s request for assistance due to a number of mitigating factors, including weather forecasts predicting more storms, strains already placed on state and local resources, as well as the extreme damage already witnessed across the state. The road to recovery will be long, but with the efforts of our first responders coupled with your help we will be able to overcome.”