TOPEKA (KSNT) — U.S. Senator Jerry Moran met with officials and constituents at a Topeka regional airport.

The Senator went on a tour of Philip Billard Municipal airport. City officials explained the needs of the airport to help facilitate economic growth and to create a community hotspot.

Senator Moran says it’s important to find ways to support regional airports because of their impact on surrounding communities.

“It’s a reminder that airports matter to communities,” Moran said. “I think sometimes people think airports are a hobby place for somebody that’s got enough money to own an airplane. However, the businesses that grow up around an airport, the jobs that can be created.”

City officials hope that the Senator can find ways to provide funding to renovate and rejuvenate the regional airport.

Moran hopes to find a way to help make general aviation more accessible to the public while finding resources to help fund regional airports.