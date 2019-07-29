Seneca house fire leaves dog sitter with injuries

SENECA, Kan. (KSNT) – A house fire in Seneca left one woman in the hospital Sunday.

Seneca Police Department reported in a Facebook post on Monday that they, along with the Seneca Fire Department, responded to a call of a house fire around 1:46 a.m. Sunday morning.

Upon arrival to 7 East Amador, they found a family home engulfed in flames.

Nemaha County EMS was called to a residence in Bern just before 2:00 a.m. for a woman who had burn wounds.

After an investigation, it was found that the woman in Bern was taking care of a dog at the house when the fire began. She was taken to KU Medical center for her injuries.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.