Seneca house fire leaves dog sitter with injuries

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SENECA, Kan. (KSNT) – A house fire in Seneca left one woman in the hospital Sunday.

Seneca Police Department reported in a Facebook post on Monday that they, along with the Seneca Fire Department, responded to a call of a house fire around 1:46 a.m. Sunday morning.

Upon arrival to 7 East Amador, they found a family home engulfed in flames.

Nemaha County EMS was called to a residence in Bern just before 2:00 a.m. for a woman who had burn wounds.

After an investigation, it was found that the woman in Bern was taking care of a dog at the house when the fire began. She was taken to KU Medical center for her injuries.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story