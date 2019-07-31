Sens. Moran, Blumenthal introduce U.S. Olympic Committee reform to protect athletes from abuse

FILE – In this July 23, 2016, file photo, a representation of the Olympic rings are displayed in the Olympic Village in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. A bill spurred by Larry Nassar’s sex crimes and other mishandled abuse cases would allow Congress to fire the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s entire board and would quadruple the money the federation provides to the U.S. Center for SafeSport. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)

“We will get this bill across the finish line . . . for all future athletes, so that they may be able to participate in the sport they love without fear of abuse”

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Senator Jerry Moran and Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal introduced legislation on Tuesday to reform the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee following an 18-month-long investigation into systematic abuse.

The Empowering Olympic and Amateur Athletes Act of 2019 will protect Olympic athletes through a series of reforms.

“We are introducing the Empowering Olympic and Amateur Athletes Act today to empower and protect Olympic and amateur athletes through three key reforms,” the senators said. “First and foremost, our legislation will implement requirements to promote a culture where athletes and their best interests are put first. Second, it will ensure greater transparency and accountability throughout the amateur sports movement, and, third, it will fortify the independence and capabilities of the U.S. Center for SafeSport, the body responsible for investigating allegations of sexual abuse against athletes and coaches.”

Senators Moran and Blumenthal worked together on the 18-month-long investigation which included subcommittee hearings, interviews with Olympic athletes and survivors, and the retrieval of over 70,000 pages of documents.

Sen. Blumenthal is a chairman and ranking member of the U.S. Senate Commerce Subcommittee with jurisdiction over the health and safety of U.S. Olympic and amateur athletes. This legislation is sending a message to athletes that those in positions of power hear their cries for change and have put in the time to affect it.

“This bill sends a message from Congress to our athletes: We care about you. You have a voice. Speak up and you will be believed,” said 2000 Olympic Bronze Medalist, Jamie Dantzscher. “It also sends a message to the leadership of the US Olympic Committee and the national governing bodies: Put the health and safety of athletes above money and medals or you will be held accountable.”

These reforms come after Larry Nassar, a volunteer team doctor for USA Gymnastics, sexually abused hundreds of athletes, including high profile Olympians U.S. gymnasts McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, and Maggie Nichols. His abuse spanned over decades, only receiving action in recent years. When it came to light that Olympic organizations knew of the abuse and tried to silence the victims, the public called for action against those in power.

“On behalf of all members of Team USA, I thank Senators Moran and Blumenthal and the members of their subcommittee for listening to the voices of survivors and taking bold action to hold the US Olympic Committee accountable for their failure to protect athletes from physical, emotional and sexual abuse,” said Jordyn Wieber, Gymnast and Olympic Gold Medalist. “Stronger oversight by Congress and a truly independent Center for SafeSport is necessary to restore public confidence in our Olympic organizations and protect the health and safety of athletes who strive to represent the highest values of our Nation.”

The bipartisan Empowering Olympic and Amateur Athletes Act of 2019:

Empowers athletes by giving them a seat at the decision-making table, and significantly increases athlete representation on governing boards, committees and panels within NGBs and the USOPC to help identify problematic policies and practices faster, while prioritizing athlete-centric solutions;

Bolsters resources for the U.S. Center for SafeSport while ensuring its independence from the USOPC and the NGBs;

Requires relevant SafeSport training, so athletes know how to identify abuse, and so adults know how to prevent it;

Strengthens and codifies reporting mandates for adults with knowledge of any allegation of child abuse of an amateur athlete;

Protects individuals who report emotional, physical, or sexual abuse of an athlete from retaliation within the Olympic movement;

Promotes safety by requiring NGBs to enforce SafeSport sanctions and directing SafeSport to maintain a public list of all barred coaches and individuals;

Bolsters USOC auditing and reporting requirements, so that Congress can better provide regular oversight; and

Establishes legislative mechanisms by which Congress can dissolve the Board of the U.S. Olympic Committee and decertify NGBs.

Click here to read the senators’ full investigative report, findings and recommendations; here for a one-page summary of the bill; and here for full bill text.