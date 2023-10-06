Local non-profit Strengthening & Equipping Neighborhoods Together (SENT) is preparing for its second Halloween costume giveaway. It’s offering free costumes to children and families.

During the month of September, about 20 donation boxes were placed at various locations throughout the community asking for new or lightly worn Halloween costumes. Today, volunteers helped sort through the donations, organizing by sizes ranging from infants and toddlers to adults.

SENT estimates over 300 costumes have been donated.

Tricia Sublet, the Mental Health Director at SENT, says that for some families, it may come down to getting their child a costume or paying bills.

“The idea of being able to help every family, of every size, and every income level to be able to enjoy really fun holiday traditions. Without it being a burden to their family,” Sublet said.

The giveaway will be held on Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Community Resources Council building, located at 455 SE Golf Park Blvd. During the event, Washburn University Student Health Services will be providing 50 free flu shots to those who need them.