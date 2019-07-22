Sentencing postponed for man accused of shooting Manhattan police officer

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Mark Harrison will now be sentenced Monday, July 29 after his sentencing was delayed a week.

Harrison is accused of trying to kill a Manhattan police officer. He pleaded no contest to attempted voluntary manslaughter on June 27.

The charges stem from a standoff with police on Feb. 5, 2018 during which he fired more than 30 times. One of the bullets struck Riley County Police Sgt. Pat Tiede.

A jury found Harrison guilty in February of criminal damage to property for gunshot damage to an armored vehicle sheltering officers. He was found not guilty of attempted capital murder related to two officers who were inside it.

A retrial had been scheduled for August on the attempted capital murder charge involving Tiede after jurors could not reach a verdict on that count.