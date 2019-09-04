Serengeti Nights offers behind-the-scenes look at Topeka Zoo Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Tickets are going fast for this year’s Serengeti Nights fundraiser at the Topeka Zoo. Less than 120 general admission and eight VIP tickets remain for the behind-the-scenes event.

The event includes a variety of animal feedings and backstage looks that aren’t available during an average trip to the zoo.

“Not only do you get to see the animal encounters up close, but you get to see the keepers up close,” said Shelby Revelle, fundraising and events specialist with the Topeka Zoo. “People really enjoy being able to meet them and talk to them, ask any questions they’ve been wanting to ask.”

The Topeka Zoo is offering a VIP dinner in Camp Cowabunga before the event. This is a more intimate experience and gives people the chance to dine with the animals.

Serengeti Nights is one of the main fundraisers for the Topeka Zoo.

The VIP dinner starts at 4:45 pm and the event starts at 6 pm Saturday. Click here for ticket information and a full schedule of feedings and other behind the scenes treats.