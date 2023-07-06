LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A 22-year-old woman was seriously injured after hitting an embankment and rolling at least twice Wednesday in Lyon County.

At 11:56 a.m., the woman was driving a 2012 Honda Accord traveling south on I-35 and went off the road for an unknown reason, according to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs. The vehicle hit an embankment, went airborne and rolled at least twice. The vehicle came to a rest on its wheels.

The driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to the KHP crash log. The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.