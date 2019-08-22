Service dogs watch live musical for training

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – What could make a night at the theater more endearing? How about seats filled with dogs?

It happened in Canada for a performance of “Billy Elliot: The Musical.”

The pups were treated to the outing as part of their training to become service dogs.

Sitting calmly in a theater with human handlers helps prepare them for what their new owners might need them to do.

It takes two years for the dogs to complete their training — which also includes trips to the zoo, subways, and crowded fairs.

The dogs don’t have to actually pay attention to the stage to pass — but some of them did, anyway!

The theater says the dogs are welcome to come back any time.