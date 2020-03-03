Services set for former Topeka mayor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Services will be held on Thursday for former Topeka mayor Bill Bunten.

He died on February 29, 2020 after complications with pneumonia. Bill Bunten was Topeka’s mayor from 2005 to 2013.

His obituary said Bunten “dedicated his life to public service, beginning with his election to the Kansas House of Representatives in 1962. He chaired the House Appropriations committee and later served in the Kansas Senate before he was elected mayor of Topeka.”

He is a Topeka High School graduate, along with the University of Kansas.

Bunten leaves behind his wife of 58 years, JoAnn Heyka and two children.

According to the obituary in the Topeka Capital-Journal, memorial services will be at 11am on Thursday, Mar. 5th at Mount Hope Chapel, 4700 SW 17th in Topeka. The family will greet friends an hour before the service. Donations may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka.

