Sessions asks Kansas law officers for help in opioid fight
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNT) - Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center in Hutchinson told the crowd that the fight against the nationwide opioid crisis has to be a "team effort."
"We're going to do this together, state, local, federal. 85% of law officers in this country are state and local. We're going to reduce crime, reduce opioid deaths in this country. It will not ever be done without your partnership."
The Justice Department is working on data analytics to identify pharmacies and doctors who are giving out too many opioid prescriptions.Sessions says the administration is also helping departments across the country hire more officers.
