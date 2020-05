TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The YMCA of Topeka, 3635 SW Chelsea Dr., kept most of their members while they were closed due to the pandemic.

YMCA President and CEO, John Mugler sasy, "Today is a big day for us because we start our summer camps. We were so blessed. Of our 2,400 members, only about 200 put their memberships on hold."