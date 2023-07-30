TOPEKA (KSNT) – Spectacular celestial events will be taking place this August…two concerning the moon and another involving meteors.

A pair of supermoons will light up the night sky, and stargazers can catch the first event on Tuesday — August 1st — when the moon rises in the southeast, appearing almost 14% bigger and 30% brighter than normal.

On August 30th the moon will be even closer – and this one will be called a “blue moon” – because it will be the second full moon in one month…and technically the third of four full moons in a single season.

You don’t want to miss out on this upcoming experience because double supermoons won’t happen again until 2037.

The phenomenon that happens between the full moons is the Perseid meteor shower. These “shooting stars” are actually pieces of the Swift-Tuttle comet. When the earth moves by the comet during this time of year, the debris creates the quick streaks of light.

The Perseid meteor shower will be at its most active from August 11th through the 13th, and getting away from city lights could make the viewing more successful and satisfying.