WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several KSN News viewers sent in videos of a landspout tornado that touched down in Rush County on Tuesday evening.

Some of them shared photos they were able to snap:

Courtesy: Lindsey Broin

Courtesy: Jena Johns

Courtesy: Brittany Oborny

Courtesy: Danae Stone

Courtesy: Stephen Mazouch

Courtesy: Jason White

Courtesy: Kurt Doll

Courtesy: Travis Reichel

KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman and KSN Meteorologist Jack Boston are tracking storm reports from across the state:

Storm reports:

7:18 p.m.

2-inch hail 3 miles east of Ensign in Ford County.

Also, Ford County EOC reports water over the road between 102 and 106 on Saddle Road. Reporting about 3 inches of rain in that area.

6:51 p.m.

Quarter-size hail 5 miles southeast of Alexander in Rush County.

6:54 p.m.

Quarter-size hail continues in the storm in southwest Ford County. Storm is barely moving.

6:44 p.m.

Landspout tornado was reported just before 6 p.m. near Rush Center in Rush County.

5:32 p.m.

Quarter-size hail and wind damage 6 southwest of Ft. Dodge in Ford County (3-inch tree limbs and power poles broken).

1:45 p.m.

60 mph wind gust at 3 miles NW of Pierceville in Finney County

Tracking Severe Weather:

