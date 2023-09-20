WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several KSN News viewers sent in videos of a landspout tornado that touched down in Rush County on Tuesday evening.
Some of them shared photos they were able to snap:
KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman and KSN Meteorologist Jack Boston are tracking storm reports from across the state:
Storm reports:
7:18 p.m.
- 2-inch hail 3 miles east of Ensign in Ford County.
- Also, Ford County EOC reports water over the road between 102 and 106 on Saddle Road. Reporting about 3 inches of rain in that area.
6:51 p.m.
- Quarter-size hail 5 miles southeast of Alexander in Rush County.
6:54 p.m.
- Quarter-size hail continues in the storm in southwest Ford County. Storm is barely moving.
6:44 p.m.
- Landspout tornado was reported just before 6 p.m. near Rush Center in Rush County.
5:32 p.m.
- Quarter-size hail and wind damage 6 southwest of Ft. Dodge in Ford County (3-inch tree limbs and power poles broken).
1:45 p.m.
- 60 mph wind gust at 3 miles NW of Pierceville in Finney County
